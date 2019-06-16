Chihuahuas drop third straight game, 11-3 to OKC Dodgers

Sports

by: Colin Deaver

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-3 on Tribute to Selena night at Southwest University Park on Saturday night.

OKC scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in the series-opening victory.

The Chihuahuas upped their season home run total to 150 for the year thanks to homers from Jason Vosler and Ty France. France has now tied a franchise record with home runs in five straight games.

The Chihuahuas and Dodgers will continue their four-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at Southwest University Park.

