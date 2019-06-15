Chihuahuas drop rubber match to Baby Cakes, 7-4

The El Paso Chihuahuas put multiple runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second consecutive game but lost Friday to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-4. The Baby Cakes won two consecutive games after El Paso took the series opener.

Ty France went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and has hit five home runs in his last four games. France has at least one homer in four straight games, one shy of the team record set by Austin Hedges in 2016. Jose Pirela also homered Friday and has four home runs in his last four games.

Robert Stock pitched two perfect relief innings in his first game since being optioned by San Diego, striking out four batters. New Orleans starter Zac Gallen is now tied for the Minor League Baseball lead in wins with nine.

The Chihuahuas have the best record in the Pacific Coast League but have lost their last two home series.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/baby-cakes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/14/579448#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579448

Team Records: New Orleans (37-31), El Paso (42-25)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Brock Stewart (1-4, 6.45) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (3-1, 5.24). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

New Orleans 7 El Paso 4 – Friday

WP: Gallen (9-1)

LP: Enns (7-4)

S: Alvarez (9)

Time: 2:45

Attn: 8,089