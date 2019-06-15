Chihuahuas continue to put up big numbers

The summer is long when it comes to a full MiLB season, but the El Paso Chihuahuas look to be well on their way to another Pacific Coast League [PCL] Pacific Southern Division title. It is the same division the Chihuahuas have won in each of the last four years.

Coming into play Friday night against New Orleans, the Chihuahuas are 18-games above .500 with a 6.5-game lead over Las Vegas for the top spot in the division. El Paso is 8-3 in the month of June.

The Chihuahuas are also putting up big numbers offensively. The team currently leads the PCL in multiple categories, including runs, hits, home runs, runs batted in, slugging percentage, and batting average.

“I think they are trying to make hard contact and we have a lot of good hitters. We knew that since spring training,” said manager Edwin Rodriguez. “Their abilities are taking over.”

Three. Straight. Games. 💪#Padres No. 30 prospect Ty France keeps raking for @epchihuahuas, launching his third homer in as many games and 12th @MiLB blast of the year.



Here’s how the @Padres’ prospects are faring tonight: https://t.co/87PdhetHGm pic.twitter.com/v8pKXnYYgI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 14, 2019

The Chihuahuas parent club, the San Diego Padres, have the No. 1 ranked farm system in Major League Baseball, which has provided a lot of exciting baseball at Southwest University Park over the last six years.