Chihuahuas come back to beat Cubs, 6-4

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 early before scoring a run in six different innings to come back and beat the Iowa Cubs 6-4 Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. El Paso clinched a series win over Iowa and has won four consecutive games.

The Chihuahuas hit three solo homers Wednesday – the second in as many games for Esteban Quiroz, a game-tying homer in the sixth inning by Jose Pirela, and a go-ahead home run by Francisco Mejia in the eighth. Mejia now has 11 extra-base hits in his 11 games this season with El Paso.

Logan Allen allowed four runs, three of which were earned, in the first inning before throwing five scoreless innings to close his start. The Chihuahuas are now 11-3 in day games this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-cubs/2019/06/05/579583#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579583

Team Records: El Paso (38-21), Iowa (34-26)

Next Game: Thursday, 6:08 pm at Principal Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (4-2, 5.85) vs. Iowa RHP Trevor Clifton (1-4, 3.76). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Iowa 4 – Wednesday

WP: Megill (1-0)

LP: Collins (1-1)

S: Munoz (2)

Time: 2:42

Attn: 8,212