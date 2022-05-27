

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 9-5 Friday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso has won three of the first four games in the series.

El Paso third baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-4 with two RBI triples to center field. Chihuahuas designated hitter Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and an RBI single. Mazara has reached base in all 33 games he’s played in this season.

San Diego Padres outfielder Matt Beaty went 3-for-4 with two RBIs Friday and has seven hits in the first four games of his MLB injury rehab assignment. Chihuahuas winning pitcher Ryan Weathers allowed four earned runs in his 5.1-inning start and is now 2-0 versus the Space Cowboys this season.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 5, Chihuahuas 9 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (17-29), El Paso (25-21)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Peter Solomon (1-4, 5.14) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.