Chapin softball season ends in Regional Semifinals loss to Little Elm Video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) - The Chapin softball season came to an end on Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to Little Elm in the Class 5A Regional Semifinals in Lubbock, Texas.

Little Elm edges Chapin softball 4-2 in the Regional Semifinals. The Huskies finish the season 34-5. HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports tonight at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/NC2eUm4iMc — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 17, 2019

Chapin fell behind 3-1 after the first inning and Little Elm never trailed in the game.

Senior pitcher Kristin Fifield, who will play her college softball at Grand Canyon University next year, was stellar in her final game at Chapin. Fifield struck out 13 batters and added a home run at the plate, her 23rd long ball of the season.

The Huskies finish the season 34-5 with a District 1-5A championship. Chapin also scored playoff wins over Del Valle, Lubbock Monterey, and Aledo.