Sports

Chapin softball season ends in Regional Semifinals loss to Little Elm

By:

Posted: May 16, 2019 10:19 PM MST

Updated: May 16, 2019 10:19 PM MST

Chapin softball season ends in Regional Semifinals loss to Little Elm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) - The Chapin softball season came to an end on Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to Little Elm in the Class 5A Regional Semifinals in Lubbock, Texas.

Chapin fell behind 3-1 after the first inning and Little Elm never trailed in the game.

Senior pitcher Kristin Fifield, who will play her college softball at Grand Canyon University next year, was stellar in her final game at Chapin. Fifield struck out 13 batters and added a home run at the plate, her 23rd long ball of the season.

The Huskies finish the season 34-5 with a District 1-5A championship. Chapin also scored playoff wins over Del Valle, Lubbock Monterey, and Aledo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News