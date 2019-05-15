Chapin set for Regional Semifinals matchup against Little Elm

For the second time in three years, the Chapin High School softball team has the look of a legitimate contender in 2019. The Huskies have cruised to the Regional Semifinals where they will meet Little Elm on Thursday in Lubbock.

Chapin was is this exact position in 2017, advancing to the Regional Finals. The Huskies are using that playoff experience in their playoff run this season.

“A lot of these kids have been further in the playoffs like this before, so they have the experience,” said head coach Kevin Mills. “We have a lot of new girls, but the older girls have really stepped up and put the other ones on their back and led them through this.”

On that same note, the Huskies have experience with early exits from the playoffs. Chapin was bounced from the playoffs in the Area Round last season.

“I really think the ones that were there last year really fed off of that and knew we could do better,” said senior pitcher Kristin Fifield. “We want to be better.”

Top to bottom, the Huskies appear to be even stronger this season than they were in 2017. Chapin averages nearly 12 runs per game and have won 26 consecutive games.

“We have been close. A lot of those girls are still here,” said Mills. “They want to take the next step.”

“This team is probably the loudest team we’ve had,” said Fifield. “We are constantly yelling, laughing and whatever it is, we never give up on each other. I think that’s what makes us so strong. We always have each other’s backs.”

First pitch from Lubbock Cooper High School on Thursday is at 6 p.m. MT.