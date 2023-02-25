EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – No. 18 Chapin and Parkland are set to face off in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals after the two programs grabbed wins in their respective Area round games on Friday.

It’s an El Paso vs. El Paso showdown and there is no better place to do than at one of the city’s most iconic sporting venues: The Don Haskins Center.

No. 18 @ChapinBoysBBall and @MatadorBasketb1 boys basketball will face off in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals at the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday.



IT’S ON AT THE DON.



Put it on a t-shirt. https://t.co/XvCw8z0eed — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) February 26, 2023

On Saturday, El Paso Independent School District officials made the announcement that Tuesday night’s playoff game between Chapin and Parkland would be held at the Don Haskins Center.

El Paso Independent School District and Ysleta Independent School District agreed to split the costs for renting out the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday. The two school districts will also be splitting the gate.

UPDATE: Ysleta ISD and El Paso ISD are splitting the costs to rent the Haskins Center for Tuesday’s Chapin-Parkland game. https://t.co/1FpuTkpCWa — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 26, 2023

Chapin is a member of the El Paso Independent School District and Parkland is a member of the Ysleta Independent School District.

EPISD officials confirm Chapin regional quarterfinal game will be held at the Don Haskins center Tuesday at 6pm. Gates open at 5:15pm. @Fchavezeptimes @EPSports915 @Rachel_KVIA @ColinDeaverTV @ChapinBoysBBall — EPISD ATHLETICS (@EPISDathletics) February 26, 2023

The opportunity to play at the Don Haskins Center is one both teams’ head coaches are excited about for their squads.

“How many kids really get to play on a division one college floor if you’re not on a division one team?” Chapin boys’ basketball head coach Rodney Lewis said. “I’m proud of them for getting to this point. It’s a moment that I’m going to be happy to share with them.”

“I’m excited for them. It’s a great opportunity,” Parkland boys’ basketball head coach Jeremy Vanley said. “Some of these guys might never get this opportunity again. It will be an exciting atmosphere. It’s just of one those once in a lifetime opportunity.”

(18) Chapin and Parkland will play each other in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Don Haskins Center. EPISD says gates will open at 5:15 p.m. and tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.