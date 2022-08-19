LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Week 1 of the 2022 New Mexico high school football season was headlined by Centennial pulling off a 38-35 upset over the state’s top-ranked team in Cleveland in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday night.

Here are some of the highlights from Centennial's 38-35 win over Cleveland. @cen10chs pic.twitter.com/5NSMtJ15yJ — NMAA (@_NMAA) August 20, 2022

The Hawks rallied after being down by nine points, 35-26, with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The late-game comeback resulted in the Hawks handing Cleveland their first loss since 2019, according to Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun News.

Aaron Ocampo said this is Cleveland's first loss since 2019. "We wanted to make a good showing. They are a good team and if we do the right things, maybe we see them again." — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) August 20, 2022

Centennial was just one of six area schools in action on Friday night. Down below are the other final scores.

Volcano Vista def. Las Cruces, 37-17

Albuquerque def. Organ Mountain, 22-20

Goddard def. Santa Teresa, 19-3

Cobre def. Chaparral, 13-6

Ruidoso def. Gadsden, 20-0

There is one more area high school that will be in action on Saturday. Mayfield will host Manzano at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.