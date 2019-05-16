Centennial seeks State Tournament redemption Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - For three years now, Centennial baseball has entered the NMAA State Baseball Championships looking like a contender. In each of the last two seasons, the Hawks have been bounced in the State Quarterfinals, coming up short of their ultimate goal to win a state championship.

The 2019 NMAA State Baseball Championships resume Thursday in Albuquerque. Centennial and Santa Teresa believe they’re contenders this year. Hear from the Hawks and Desert Warriors on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/J5OLPGT63m — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 15, 2019

Fast forward one year later, Centennial is in the same position they have been in in each of the past two seasons. The Hawks, the No. 2 seed in the State Tournament, will play No. 7 Artesia in Thursday's State Quarterfinals in Albuquerque.

"They've felt the agony of defeat a little bit the last couple years," said head coach Rusty Evans. " They definitely want to turn the page and write a new chapter to this season."

The Hawks have won 18 consecutive games to get to this point, compiling a record of 24-3 this season. It has been a tremendous year for this team, but it won't mean much to this team if they can't get out of the second round of the playoffs.

"Us going out in the {State} Quarterfinals two years in-a-row has really pushed us to work as hard as we can," said senior pitcher Wilson Bannister. "That's our goal. It's to get past it and our bigger goal is to win the {state} championship."

Thursday's game will be played at Santa Ana Star Field at the University of New Mexico. First pitch is at 10 a.m. MDT.