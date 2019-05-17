Centennial, Santa Teresa baseball fall in State Quarterfinals

The 2019 high school baseball season is over for Centennial and Santa Teresa respectively. The Hawks and Desert Warriors falling in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NMAA State Baseball Championships on Thursday in Albuquerque.

For Centennial, the No. 2 seed in the State Tournament, it is the third consecutive year the Hawks’ season has come to an end in the State Quarterfinals.

Centennial jumped out to and early 5-1 lead on Piedra Vista, but surrendered nine runs in the seventh and final inning, falling 13-5 at Santa Ana Star Field on the campus of the University of New Mexico. The Hawks finish the season 24-4.

As for Santa Teresa, the Desert Warriors came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed matched up against Artesia on Thursday.

Santa Teresa got another impressive outing from senior pitcher Braden Gluth, who threw a no-hitter in last week’s playoff win over Kirtland Central. Gluth throwing a complete game (8 2/3 innings) and striking out 11 batters, but two unearned runs including the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth inning sent Artesia to the State Semifinals. The Desert Warriors finish the season 21-6.