EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Centennial High School girls basketball star Aspen Salazar is set to play her college ball close to home.

The 5-foot-9 guard won’t be playing in her hometown college New Mexico State University, instead Salazar will start her collegiate career in El Paso playing for UTEP. Salazar is heading to UTEP as a preferred walk on.

Change of address…. Aspen Salazar is now a member of @UTEPWBB Congratulations Aspen. #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/gwxoqgA1n1 — Lady Hawk Basketball (@CHSLadyHawkBBal) July 11, 2023

Salazar is coming off her best season of her high school career at Centennial. In her senior year, Salazar averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 4.2 steals per game while playing for the Lady Hawks.

This is a great local pick up for UTEP women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams and her staff as they continue to put together its roster for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season.