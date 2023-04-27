LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Centennial baseball and softball had days to remember on Thursday night, the final night of the 2022-23 regular season.

Starting with baseball, Centennial and Las Cruces High School faced off in a doubleheader with the District 3-5A title on the line.

Las Cruces won game one of the series on Monday, so Centennial was on the backfoot and had to win both of Thursday’s game to be crowned district champs.

In game one of the doubleheader, Centennial dominated, grabbing a 10-0 run rule win over Las Cruces High. That led to the third and final game of the series being the district championship game decider.

In game two, the Bulldawgs came out swinging as they put up three runs in the first inning of the game.

In the bottom of the second, Centennial tacked on one run to cut its defect down to two runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, that’s when things started to go Centennial’s way. With bases loaded and down 3-2, Centennial’s best player, Steven Milam, stepped up to the plate to see if he could do some damage. The LSU signee and Top 100 MLB draft prospect sent a ball deep to right field and was just inches away from a grand slam.

Milam would have to settle for a bases clearing double instead but his team took a 5-3 lead.

Centennial would tack on one more run to give itself a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Las Cruces scored one more run to make it a two-run game. Las Cruces would not get any closer after Milam entered the game as the closing pitcher and ended the game with a strikeout.

Centennial grabbed a 6-4 win in the third game of the series against Las Cruces. Centennial was crowned District 3-5A champions.

Over on the softball field, Centennial put a cherry on top of a regular season that will go down s one of the best in program history. The Lady Hawks scored 20 runs in a shutout win over Las Cruces High School in game one of the doubleheader and then scored 15 in another shutout win in game two.

Centennial finishes the regular season with a perfect record of 26-0 and 15-0 in District 3-5A play.

The NMAA Baseball and Softball Seeding and Selection Show will stream live on nmact.org at around 5:30pm on Sunday.