Centennial baseball punches ticket to New Mexico state quarterfinals

The Centennial baseball team rolled past Deming 9-1 on Saturday morning to win their opening round series over the Wildcats 2-0.

The Hawks scored four runs in the third inning and never looked back in the victory. Centennial advances to the Class 5A state quarterfinals where they will play Piedra Vista at 10 a.m. next Thursday in Albuquerque.

Elsewhere in Las Cruces on Saturday, the Centennial softball team was upset by Farmington 7-0 in the first round of the state playoffs. The Hawks’ season comes ton an end.

Other scores from the New Mexico playoffs on Saturday:

Baseball:

Cleveland def. Mayfield 2-0 in best-of-3 series

La Cueva def. Onate 2-0 in best-of-3 series

Softball:

Cibola def. Las Cruces 4-2