Calderon steps down as Eastlake head football coach, named SISD Director of Athletics

by: Andy Morgan

J.J. Calderon, Eastlake’s only head football coach since becoming a varsity football program in 2012, has stepped down in order to take over as Director of Athletics for the Socorro Independent School District.

Calderon confirming the move to KTSM 9 Sports moments after being approved for the position at an SISD board meeting late Tuesday night. SISD made the hire public in a tweet just before KTSM 9 Sports at 10 p.m.

Calderon, who played his college football at Sul Ross State University, built the Eastlake football program from the ground up. He went 52-30 in seven seasons as head coach, leading the Falcons to two Area championships, five Bi-District championships, and three district titles in his tenure.

Eastlake now joins Del Valle as two powerhouse programs in El Paso searching for new head football coaches.

