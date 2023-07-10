EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After ten rounds and 313 picks of the 2023 MLB Draft, Centennial High School baseball star Steven Milam still has his name in the draft pool available for selection.

Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft has come to an end. Centennial’s Steven Milam is still in the draft pool as of now. He always has the option to pull his name out and go onto play at LSU.



Milam has always believed he’s in a good spot regardless of what happens this draft. https://t.co/fXe8A3nDNk — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 10, 2023

Milam, the 105th ranked draft prospect, per MLB.com, for this year, will have his eyes set on day three of the draft, where rounds 11-20 will take place, on Tuesday.

Last week, Milam told KTSM 9 News after the process he went through leading up to the draft, he felt he would maybe go anywhere from rounds two to five.

Milam still has the option to pull his name out of the draft pool, forgo going pro this year, and attend and play at LSU, the program that just won 2023 NCAA College World Series.

Milam is an LSU signee and is part of a very talented signing class the Tigers have put together that includes the No. 11 recruit in the country, left-handed pitcher Cam Johnson (IMG Academy), outfielder Ashton Larson (St. Thomas Aquinas HS), and left-handed pitcher Jake Brown (Sulphur (LA)). After day two of the draft, Milam, Johnson, Larson, and Brown are still in the draft pool.

The moment Milam has to make a decision on his baseball future is getting closer and closer as the 2023 MLB Draft is winding down.

Milam isn’t the only baseball star connected to the Borderland that is in the draft pool this year. El Paso’s Brandon Pimentel, who just wrapped up his last year of NCAA eligibility at UTRGV, and Carlos Contreras, who wrapped up his last year of NCAA eligibility at Sam Houston, are MLB Draft hopefuls this year.

El Paso’s Brandon Pimentel (UTRGV) and Carlos Contreras (Sam Houston) are also in this year’s MLB Draft pool after they finished off their collegiate careers.



Neither of them are ranked as Top 250 prospects, per https://t.co/MO5e47S9Mt, but it’s the draft so you never know. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 10, 2023

Several players who spent the 2023 season playing at New Mexico State are hoping to get picked up in this year’s draft. Keith Jones II (OF), Kevin Jimenez (SS), Brant Voth (C), Hayden Walker (LHP), Karl Koerper (1B), Tyler Hoeft (RHP), and Will Sierra (RHP) are all still available for selection after ten rounds of the draft.

Day three (Rounds 11-20) of the MLB Draft will take place on Tuesday, starting at 12:00 p.m. MT on MLB.com.