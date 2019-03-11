Blue-Grey All-American Combine showcases regional talent Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Blue-Grey Football was established in 1989 for the sole purpose to help high school student-athletes from across the country gain national exposure, increasing their chances to play at the next level. Whether that be at the NCAA Division I level, II, III, NAIA, or Junior College, the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and Combine has produced some of the top talent in the game.

Fast forward to today, Blue-Grey Football hosts nearly 20 All-American Combines (Regional and Super levels) and El Paso finds itself squarely in the middle of it.

The Blue-Grey All-American Combine is in El Paso today. Two of the all-time greats to play high school football in the city, @estansbury and @Showtyme_33, tell us how this event provides great exposure for our local student-athletes. STORY at 5:30/10 p.m. on #KTSM9Sports. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/yro7cBvjto — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 10, 2019

The West Texas Regional was hosted by the El Paso Sports Commission at R.R. Jones Stadium on Sunday, with El Pasoans Aaron Jones and Ed Stansbury acting as combine instructors. Jones plays running back for the Green Bay Packers and Stansbury is a former Houston Texans fullback.

"They're no different from me," said Jones. I came from El Paso and they can do it too. I try to set the blueprint for them just so they can do it as well.

"When you look at the Blue-Grey Combine and the All-Star Game, they're attending cities like Dallas, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, and Atlanta," said Stansbury. "Those are big major cities, so to have El Paso now included in those big cities with football, it is great recognition."

Over 80 student-athletes participated in Sunday's West Texas Regional on the campus of El Paso High School, including Burges offensive lineman Jaime Escobar, who currently holds an offer from UTEP.

"I think it's a great opportunity for me to see my skills, see what I can improve on, and what I can use to get better for my senior season," said Escobar.

Jones, who is UTEP's all-time leading rusher and just completed his second season with the Packers, made it a point to shed light on his experience of coming out of Burges High School, then to UTEP, and on to the NFL.

"It's a full-time job when you get to college," said Jones. "It's school and football and that's really all it is. You don't really realize that until you get there and go through it, but it's a full-time commitment and a lot of people aren't ready for that.

The 2019 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl was played in January at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.