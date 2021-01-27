When is the 2021 Daytona 500? Start time, TV schedule and more

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 14 for the the 63rd running of The Great American Race, the Dayton 500.
This year’s race has a start time of 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.
The Daytona 500 will culminate a week of qualifying and racing from across the three NASCAR series and the ARCA Menards Series.
Here’s the current entrant list, according to NASCAR.com:
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|00
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Gannasi Racing
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Derrike Cope
|Rick Ware Racing
|16*
|Kaz Grala
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|33*
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|36*
|David Ragan
|Front Row Motorsports
|37*
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|42
|Ross Chastain
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|43
|Erik Jones
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|49*
|Chad Finchum
|MBM Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|53
|TBD
|Rick Ware Racing
|62*
|Noah Gragson
|Beard Oil Motorsports
|66*
|Timmy Hill
|MBM Motorsports
|77
|Jamie McMurray
|Spire Motorsports
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|96*
|Ty Dillon
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
* = Will likely need to race way into Daytona 500