Big fifth inning powers Chihuahuas past OKC Dodgers

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored eight runs in an 11-batter fifth inning in their 19-9 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The eight runs matched El Paso’s season high for runs in an inning. The Chihuahuas trailed 9-5 in the fifth inning before surging ahead.

El Paso hit five homers in the game, two shy of the team record. Tuesday was the third time in the last month El Paso scored 19 or more runs in a game.

The Chihuahuas split the four-game series against Oklahoma City and won three of the seven games on their homestand. There are no Pacific Coast League games on Wednesday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dodgers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/18/579452#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579452

Team Records: Oklahoma City (29-41), El Paso (44-27)

Next Game: Thursday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso TBA vs. Tacoma RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-5, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 19 Oklahoma City 9 – Tuesday

WP: Keel (6-2)

LP: Rosscup (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:12

Attn: 6,387