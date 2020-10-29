Watch: All 12 Playbook: OSU, Kansas State look to remain unbeaten in conference

All 12 Playbook streams every Thursday at 3:30/2:30p.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —On this week’s All 12 Playbook, it’s another full slate of games for the second week in a row.

Oklahoma State stayed unbeaten with a win at home over Iowa State last Saturday. This week the Cowboys are home again to face Texas.

KFOR’s Nate Feken will preview OSU’s showdown with the Longhorns.

We will also talk live with Roger Wallace of KXAN in Austin to get the Texas perspective on the game.

Pete Francis of KSNT in Topeka reports on Kansas State’s surprising first place standing and unbeaten Big 12 record as the Wildcats get ready to visit West Virginia.

David Collier of KAMC in Lubbock reports on Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders are coming off their first Big 12 win and getting ready to host Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Brian Brinkley hosts All 12 Playbook every week, live-streaming Thursdays at 2:30 pm central time, with reports on all ten Big 12 football teams throughout the season.