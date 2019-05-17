Bel Air baseball making historic playoff run

For the first time in over 20 years, the Bel Air baseball team will play in the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. The Highlanders have gone 4-0 in the first two rounds of the playoffs, scoring series wins over Canutillo and Wylie. Bel Air has outscored their opponents 33-13 in the playoffs.

The Highlanders will play Amarillo in a best of three series beginning on Friday in Odessa, Texas. Game 2 will be played on Saturday.

“It’s an exciting time, but at the same time, it’s unknown pastures for Bel Air High School,” said head coach Armando Romero Jr. “We’ve been building this program for the last four years and every year we continue to improve and build on it.”

Bel Air had a rough start to the season, but has since won 14 of their last 15 games en route to the Regional Quarterfinals.

“I think the biggest thing that turned around this program was that we weren’t playing together, we were playing for stats. We weren’t playing as a team,” said senior pitcher Gabriel Torres. “Towards the end of the season, we started doing what we needed to do and trusted the program. We started building towards a bigger process.”

First pitch from Odessa on Friday is at 4 p.m. MDT.