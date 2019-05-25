Batten homers, Allen throws gem in Chihuahuas win Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Logan Allen allowed only one run in seven innings in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 4-1 win over the Reno Aces Friday night at Southwest University Park. Allen has allowed only two runs in his last 13 innings.

A gem tonight for El Paso Chihuahuas LHP @Logan__Allen: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 10 SO. Allen believes if you can pitch at Southwest University Park, you can pitch anywhere. #MiLB #KTSM9Sports @madfriars @SD_SportingNews pic.twitter.com/uVlP69L695 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) May 25, 2019

Matthew Batten reached base three times for the second straight game Friday, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run homer off the right field foul pole. San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia played all nine innings on MLB injury rehab and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. Mejia has reached base eight times in 13 plate appearances on the rehab assignment.

Allen’s 10 strikeouts set a Chihuahuas 2019 season high for Ks in a game by an individual pitcher. Eric Yardley struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season. The Chihuahuas and Aces split the four-game series.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/24/579440#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579440

Team Records: Reno (19-29), El Paso (31-17)

Next Game: Saturday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (4-0, 5.34) vs. Fresno RHP Paolo Espino (3-1, 5.15). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 4 Reno 1 - Friday

WP: Allen (4-1)

LP: Duplantier (0-2)

S: Yardley (3)

Time: 2:31

Attn: 9,204