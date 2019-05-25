Batten homers, Allen throws gem in Chihuahuas win

Logan Allen allowed only one run in seven innings in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 4-1 win over the Reno Aces Friday night at Southwest University Park. Allen has allowed only two runs in his last 13 innings.

Matthew Batten reached base three times for the second straight game Friday, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run homer off the right field foul pole. San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia played all nine innings on MLB injury rehab and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. Mejia has reached base eight times in 13 plate appearances on the rehab assignment.

Allen’s 10 strikeouts set a Chihuahuas 2019 season high for Ks in a game by an individual pitcher. Eric Yardley struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season. The Chihuahuas and Aces split the four-game series.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/24/579440#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579440

Team Records: Reno (19-29), El Paso (31-17)

Next Game: Saturday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (4-0, 5.34) vs. Fresno RHP Paolo Espino (3-1, 5.15). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 4 Reno 1 – Friday

WP: Allen (4-1)

LP: Duplantier (0-2)

S: Yardley (3)

Time: 2:31

Attn: 9,204