Bailey, Koech punch ticket to NCAA Championships​

Sean Bailey and Lilian Koech punched their ticket to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Championships (June 5-8) on Friday night.

Bailey earned an automatic bid, finishing second in the third heat of the men’s 400m quarterfinals. The junior crossed the finish line with a season-best time of 45.19, posting a fourth-place finish overall. His time also ranks fourth all-time in program history.

Koech is making her second trip to the NCAA Championships, as the senior made an appearance in 2017 in the 800m. The mid-distance runner clocked in a personal-best time of 2:03.73, automatically advancing with a third-place finish in the second heat. Her time rates third all-time in program history.

In his first trip to the NCAA West Preliminaries, Marek Taskar finished 22nd overall in the men’s javelin. The freshman registered a mark of 64.78m in his third and final attempt of the day.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Kimisha Chambers and Dreshanae Rolle concluded their season. Chambers finished 17th with a time of 58.66, while Rolle took 23rd place.

Freshman Maribel Caicedo closed out her season, recording a personal-best time of 13.52 in the 100m hurdles.

On the men’s side, Shakeem Smith notched a 22nd-place finish with a time of 52.80 in the 400m hurdles.

The top-12 qualifiers of each event will move on to the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.



Live streaming of the west preliminaries will be available on flotrack.org . For live results please visit, https://dt8v5llb2dwhs.cloudfront.net/West/index.htm



Schedule

Saturday

Men’s Shot Put 3:45 p.m.

Women’s Triple Jump 4 p.m.