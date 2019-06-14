Baby Cakes edge Chihuahuas, 7-6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-6. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

9th Inning Rally falls short. We go for the series win tomorrow night!



Celebrating the Army's Birthday with @mygecu and bring the family out for a night at the ballpark



Gates: 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/9Cb7jQ5MOG — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 14, 2019

New Orleans starter Hector Noesi matched a season high by pitching seven innings and got the win. The Chihuahuas hit three home runs in the loss, including one by Ty France, his third consecutive game with a homer. Luis Urias and Michael Gettys hit the other longballs for El Paso.

The Baby Cakes’ win was the first in El Paso for New Orleans since 2014. Thursday’s game was delayed by 25 minutes in the bottom of the third because of lightning in the area.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/baby-cakes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/13/579447#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579447

Team Records: New Orleans (36-31), El Paso (42-24)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. New Orleans RHP Zac Gallen (8-1, 1.57) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (7-3, 5.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

New Orleans 7 El Paso 6 – Thursday

WP: Noesi (6-3)

LP: Overton (2-3)

S: Keller (4)

Time: 2:53 (:25 delay)

Attn: 7,168