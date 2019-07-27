Aviators score 16 unanswered runs to beat Chihuahuas 20-11

EL PASO — The Las Vegas Aviators set a new Pacific Coast League record by hitting 11 home runs in their 20-11 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night. The two previous 10-homer PCL games were by Phoenix in 1974 and Reno earlier this season.

The Aviators trailed 11-4 in the fourth inning Friday before scoring the final 16 runs of the game. The 20 runs and 22 hits were both the most allowed by the Chihuahuas pitching staff in a game this season.

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the first inning for El Paso, his second consecutive game with a homer. The last two games between the Chihuahuas and Aviators have had 55 combined runs and 70 combined hits.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/26/579466#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579466

Team Records: Las Vegas (60-45), El Paso (63-42)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Parker Dunshee (2-4, 6.49) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (6-6, 7.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso andwww.epchihuahuas.com.