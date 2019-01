Americas upsets Burges on busy night of high school hoops Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The Americas boys upset Burges 54-51 on Friday night in a non-district clash.

The Trail Blazers withstood 34 points from Tristen Newton to get the victory.

Elsewhere, Chapin had no issues with Bowie as the Huskies rolled to a 73-43 win behind 20 points from Erik Naumann.

On the girls side, El Paso High rolled past Irvin 55-35.