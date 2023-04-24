EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Americas and Riverside baseball teams will head into the final week of the Texas high school baseball regular season with a lot of confidence as the two programs received statewide recognition on Monday.

In the latest Diamond Pro/THSB Top 25 poll, both the Trail Blazers and Rangers were listed.

Americas was ranked 19th in the Diamond Pro/THSB Class 6A Top 25 poll. The Trail Blazers currently hold a 26-6 overall record and 13-2 District 1-6A record.

#TheAmericasBoys are holding it down at the 19 spot! https://t.co/wirTaDtfci — AHS Baseball (@AmericasBlazers) April 24, 2023

Americas sits in first place in District 1-6A and can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win against Socorro on Friday night.

Riverside earned the No. 23 ranking in the Diamond Pro/THSB Class 4A Top 25 poll.

Riverside baseball team ranked No.23 in Class 4A baseball by https://t.co/DqNsjwtobd — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) April 24, 2023

The Rangers have a 20-5 overall record and lead District 1-4A with a 7-0 record.

Riverside can clinch the District 1-4A title with one win in any of its two remaining games left in the regular season.

Riverside will host Irvin on Tuesday at Riverside High School. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. MT. Riverside will then play at Bowie in the regular season finale on Friday at 6:00 p.m. MT.