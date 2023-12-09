EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Greater El Paso Football Showcase Quarterback Challenge was held at El Paso High School’s R.R. Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Several quarterbacks from across the city of El Paso all gathered together at R.R. Jones Stadium and competed in four different skill games.

America High School quarterback Mark Moore was named the overall champion of the Greater El Paso Football Showcase Quarterback Challenge. Moore won the longest throw competition with a throw of 59 yards and won the touchdown king competition. Eastwood’s Evan Minjarez gave Moore a run for his money the whole event. Minjarez won the agility and accuracy competitions.

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game will be held on Dec. 16 at the SISD Student Activities Complex. Click here for tickets.