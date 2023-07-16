LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTSM) – In his third game at the Triple-A level, Darell Hernaiz hit a grand slam in the Las Vegas Aviators 6-4 loss to the Reno Aces on Sunday.

GRAND SLAM DARELL HERNAIZ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UINgZ1aQPr — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 17, 2023

Hernaiz took advantage of an off-speed pitch and ripped a line drive to left field that cleared the wall with bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning.

That was Hernaiz’s first career home run at the Triple-A level.

Just three games into his time with the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s Triple-A affiliate), Hernaiz is 6-for-15 (.429) with one homerun, five runs batted in, and has collected 10 total bases.