Aggies unable to find rhythm against Florida Gulf Coast

New Mexico State volleyball took on Florida Gulf Coast at the Dreamstyle Arena on Friday morning. Despite Tatyana Battle tallying her 1,000th career kill, the Aggies fell to the Eagles 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 in the opening match of the Lobo Classic.

How it Happened

NM State (2-2) went back-and-forth with FGCU (3-1) in the first set of the contest and after back-to-back points for New Mexico State, including a kill by Savannah Davison, the Aggies led 9-7 and FGCU called a timeout. The Eagles did not go away easily and rallied to hold a 16-14 advantage, forcing the Aggies to call a timeout. The break in the action did not stop the momentum for Florida Gulf Coast and late in the set, New Mexico State trailed by six. Despite an NM State three-point rally, the deficit proved to be too much for New Mexico State to overcome and the squad fell 25-20 in the opening set.

The Aggies started the second set battling for each point but after allowing a four-point swing to the Eagles, NM State called a timeout. Trailing 10-5, Cat Kelly ended the rally with a kill out of the middle off an assist from Briana Ainsworth and following the play, the Aggies were able to climb back within two. However, FGCU regained its momentum and held an 18-10 lead late in the set. Unable to find a rhythm, the Aggies fell 25-12.

In the third set, the Aggies gave up a four-point momentum swing early and NM State called a timeout while trailing 10-6. New Mexico State posted a five point rally with Jordan Pleasants serving late in the set, coming within a point of the opposition. The Aggies continued to keep pace with the Eagles and an ace by Kiley Tonge tied the set 20-20. However, a late surge by Florida Gulf Coast sealed NM State’s fate and the 25-22 loss.

By the Numbers

As a team, the Aggies posted 25 kills while only hitting .019 for the match. Battle posted a double-double in the loss when she tallied 10 kills and 10 digs against the Eagles. Davison notched seven kills on the day while Ashley Anselmo recorded six.

New Mexico State faces Eastern Kentucky in their second match at the Lobo Classic with first serve scheduled for 5:15 p.m. MT on Friday, Aug. 31. NM State’s final match from the tournament takes place on Saturday when the Aggies face off against the Lobos at 1 p.m.