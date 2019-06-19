Aggies to play Colorado State in 2019 Cayman Island Classic opener

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) –The 2019 Cayman Island Classic bracket is officially released and has the New Mexico State men’s basketball team facing off against a familiar foe in Colorado State on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. (MT)/11 a.m. (CT) local.

The Aggies are 3-5 all-time against the Rams, including back-to-back wins. This will be the first neutral site contest between the programs as they open up the tournament at John Gray Gymnasium.

Should NM State advance, it’ll play the winner between Loyola and South Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 12:30 p.m. A win there will see the Aggies play on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. The bottom-half of the bracket has George Mason opening up against Old Dominion while Washington State squares off against Nebraska. In the event that the Aggies drop their opening-round contest, they’ll play the 10 a.m. game.

Fans looking to make the trip to the Cayman Islands can purchase tickets now by clicking here. Ticket plans range from an all-tournament pass, all-tournament pass courtside and a booster pass – which will get you into all three games of your team. Individual game tickets will be made available in September based on remaining availability.