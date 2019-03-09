Aggies to host Cal Baptist in regular season finale Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State men’s basketball team puts its 15-game winning-streak on the line this Saturday, March 9, as it plays host to California Baptist, the last team to beat the Aggies before the streak began, at 7 p.m. (MT) in the Pan American Center.

In addition, the Aggie Basketball program will also honor its three senior in Eli Chuha, Keyon Jones and JoJo Zamora postgame.

WHERE TO WATCH

Aggie fans can catch the final regular-season game on Saturday via the WAC Digital Network . Fans can also catch the game on the WAC Digital Network via over-the-top apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV or Roku Devices.

GET CONNECTED

Get up to the minute information and news about the NM State men’s basketball team all season long on Twitter and Instagram by following @NMStateMBB and on Facebook at FB.com/NMStateMBB .

LISTEN UP!

Aggie fans that can’t make it to Saturday’s conference match-up can catch the game by listening to NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon and for Aggie basketball player Justin Hawkins on 99.5 Zia Country and affiliate stations on the Aggie Sports Network listed below or via TuneIn .

Alamogordo 103.7 FM KNMZ Albuquerque 1150 AM KNMM Carlsbad 1240 AM KAMQ El Paso 1380 AM KHEY Gallup 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA Las Vegas 107.1 FM KMDS

WE GOIN’ BAAAAAACK TO BACK!

With NM State’s 75-55 win over Kansas City on Thursday, Feb. 28, the Aggies have now won the Western Athletic Conference Regular-Season Title for the second-straight season and fifth all-time, one was a four-way tie, since joining the league in the 2005-06 season.

The five regular-season titles ties NM State with Wyoming and Battle of I-25 rival New Mexico for the fifth-most by a single program since the inception of the WAC. As far as winning the titles outright goes, NM State’s four outright regular-season titles is tied with UNM and UTEP for third while trailing just BYU and Utah – who have six and five outright regular-season titles, respectively.

Since joining the WAC in 2005-06, only Nevada, Utah State and NM State have won back-to-back regular-season titles.

Nevada 2005-06 2006-07 2007-08* Utah State 2007-08* 2008-09 2009-10 2010-11 New Mexico state 2014-15 2015-16 2017-18 2018-19

*Four-way tie between Boise State, Utah State, Nevada and NM State

Head coach Chris Jans becomes the only head coach in program history to win back-to-back regular-season titles in his first two years at the helm for the storied program after winning the title outright for the second-consecutive year.

FABULOUS FEBRUARY

With its win over Kansas City on Feb. 28, New Mexico State finished the month of February with a perfect 8-0 record. The last time NM State went undefeated in the month of February was during the 2014-15 campaign and before that was when the Aggies went on their Final Four run in the 1969-70 season.

As a program, the Aggies have gone undefeated in the month of February 10 times but just twice since the 3-point line was implemented by the NCAA in 1986.

Year: Record in February (at Home)

2018-19: 8-0 (5-0)

2014-15: 6-0 (2-0)

1969-70: 6-0 (4-0)

1960-61: 7-0 (7-0)

1958-59: 4-0 (2-0)

1951-52: 10-0 (7-0)

1937-38: 8-0 (5-0)

1920-21: 5-0 (5-0)

1915-16: 3-0* (2-0)

1908-09: 2-0 (2-0)

*Date unknown for one game

HOME-COOKING

New Mexico State is 15-1 this season when playing inside the Pan American Center heading into Saturday’s game against California Baptist. A win in the final game of the regular-season would tie for the second-most wins at home in a single-season.

The most wins at home in a single-season came in 2006-07 when the Aggies went 19-1 after hosting the WAC Tournament in Las Cruces.

2006-07: 19-1

1989-90: 16-0

2007-08: 16-4

2016-17: 16-1

LANCERS ARRIVE IN THE MESILLA VALLEY

New Mexico State and California Baptist meet for the first time since the Lancers handed the Aggies the loss that sparked their 15-game win-streak at the start of league play. Since then, CBU has gone 5-8 in Western Athletic Conference play and have dropped three of its last four games – including two-straight.

Milan Acquaah, a player of the year candidate, is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals while leading the team in three of the four categories. His 4.7 rebounds per game is good for second-most on the team behind De’Jon Davis’ 9.0 boards per game. Jordan Heading is second on the scoring list with a 15.0 points average, 2.8 assists average. Davis rounds out the list of double-digit scorers for the Lancers, averaging nearly a double-double with 10.1 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game.

In league play, only Acquaah and Heading are averaging in double figures for California Baptist. Acquaah’s average dips slightly to 18.7 points per game while Heading’s moves to 16.5 points per game.

LAST TIME OUT

New Mexico State wrapped up its final road swing of the season last week with a pair of lopsided wins over Kansas City and Chicago State while also laying claim to the WAC Regular-Season Title outright when it defeated the Roos.

The 20-point win over UMKC saw 10 players averaged 10-plus minutes while Terrell Brown and Johnny McCants each registered a dozen points to pace the Aggies. All 13 available players saw action in the game with 12-of-13 registered at least one field-goal.

The following game saw NM State rout Chicago State 92-58 to wrap up its final road game of the regular-season. As a team, the Aggies shot 53.3-percent from the field with all 12 available players scoring while 10 of the 12 players registered 10-plus minutes. NM State turned 15 Chicago State turnovers into 27 points while also doubling up the Cougars in the paint 36-18.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State heads to Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament (March 14-16) where it’ll enter as the No. 1 overall seed and play Chicago State, the No. 8 overall seed on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. (MT) inside Orleans Arena.

LOOKING AHEAD

Should the Aggies defeat Chicago State in the opening round of the WAC Tournament, NM State will face the winner between CSU Bakersfield and UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. (MT).