Aggies roll in regular season finale, top CBU 75-63

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State men’s basketball team closed out the regular-season with a 75-63 win Saturday night against California Baptist inside the Pan American Center and sent Keyon Jones, JoJo Zamora and Eli Chuha on a high-note.

The 16-1 mark at home for NM State in 2018-19 after the win ties it for the second-most wins in program history at home, matching the mark set in 2016-17 (16-1), 2007-08 (16-4) and 1989-90 (16-0).

Unlike the first time these two teams s quared off, New Mexico State (27-4, 15-1 WAC) got off to a blazing-hot start thanks to C.J. Bobbitt who scored 14 of NM State’s 19 points at the 12:32 media break on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

The Aggies kept their foot on the pedal after going up 32-12 at the 9:05 mark and continued to pour it on against California Baptist (16-14, 7-9 WAC) and took a 48-22 lead at the break. As a team NM State shot 58.1-percent from the floor, including an 8-for-14 effort from 3-point range.

The Aggies were so hot from the floor in the first half that even Mike Garcia, a student at NMSU, hit the half-court shot during the under eight media break and earned himself $5,000.

New Mexico State held serve for most of the second-half as California Baptist did its best to chip away at the lead but the Aggie offense didn’t let up at any point and held a 62-42 lead with 10:30 left to play.

With 1:42 remaining in the game, head coach Chris Jans slowly subbed out his seniors and gave each one their last hurrah on Lou Henson Court. Chuha was the last to be subbed out as the Aggie faithful gave the redshirt senior a standing ovation.

The offensive barrage by NM State was led by Trevelin Queen, who finished with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting – including 3-of-3 from deep – and four rebounds. Bobbitt wrapped up his night with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Chuha rounded out the list of double-digit scorers for NM State with 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting – moving him to 1,014 career points.

BY THE NUMBERS

The last time NM State had just one loss in conference play was in 2014-15 when it went 23-11 overall and 13-1 in league play…the Aggies tied their season-low in turnovers with six on Saturday, matching the mark set against Saint Mary’s (Nov. 14) at home…the 19.4-percent shooting from downtown for CBU was the second-lowest for any Aggie opponent this season, NM State held Seattle U to just a .176 clip on the road…it was the 16th game where NM State had 10 or more players register 10-plus minutes in a single-game.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State now turns its focus to #WACvegas where it’ll defend its title. The Aggies are set to face the No. 8-seed Chicago State on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+ to kick-start the men’s tournament. Mychal Clanton will have the call alongside hall of fame coach Joan Bonvicini while Michael Potter serves as the sideline reporter.