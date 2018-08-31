Aggies fall to Golden Gophers on the road Video

MINNEAPOLIS - The New Mexico State football team traveled to Minneapolis, Minn. for the first road trip of the season to take on Big Ten opponent Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Thursday night. After a promising opening quarter, the Aggies gave up 41 unanswered points and fell to the Golden Gophers, 48-10.

Following the loss, head coach Doug Martin said, “I think our guys got better in some areas but still struggled in others as we lost to a really good football team. I think offensively our quarterback took a step forward but we had 15 dropped passes which is tough to overcome.”

After the game opened with a pair of punts for both sides, a turnover on the Aggies third drive turned in to points for the Golden Gophers. A dropped pass was intercepted right at midfield and Minnesota (1-0) drove down the field and capped it off with a seven-yard touchdown pass to put NM State (0-2) behind 7-0 just 9:12 into the game.

Minnesota’s next drive saw a turnover of their own on a fumble give NM State the ball just 12 yards from the end zone. The first play of this drive saw a rush go backwards, but then on 2nd & 11 Matt Romero found Izaiah Lottie in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard score to tie the game up 7-7.

The second quarter opened with the Crimson & White sitting at the Minnesota 26-yard line on second down with five yards to go. The next play went back two yards to set up a fourth down where Dylan Brown came on the field and knocked down a career-long 45-yard field goal that put NM State ahead 10-7 with 14:10 left in the half.

On the next drive, the Golden Gophers moved down the field in a drive that lasted 2:35 before ending with a nine-yard touchdown rush that put the Aggies behind 14-10. Then the next drive saw NM State go for a fake punt on 4th & 9 with Royce Caldwell rushing for the first down to keep the drive alive but then the team failed to convert on a 4th & 1 attempt to turn the ball over at the Minnesota 21-yard line.

The Golden Gophers then took over and brought the ball 79 yards down the field with a three-yard touchdown rush on the quarterback keeper as the Aggies fell behind 21-10. The deficit then expanded when NM State sent a punt all the way to the Minnesota 24, but the return man for the Golden Gophers broke multiple tackles on his way to a 76-yard score and the Aggies trailed 28-10 with 2:45 left in the half.

Before the first half came to a close, Minnesota got back on the board. A 33-yard touchdown pass put NM State behind 35-10 with 0:57 remaining and that score stood as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime.

To open the second half, each team was forced to punt on its first drive before Minnesota added to its lead. A blocked punt for the Golden Gophers began the drive at their own 15, but the Aggie defense was able to force a fourth down before Minnesota knocked down a 26-yard field goal to put NM State down 38-10.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Minnesota began a drive that lasted 6:21 with a 17 plays that covered 74 yards and continued into the fourth quarter before the Golden Gophers hit a 24-yard field goal to put the Aggies deficit at 41-10.

Then after a scoreless 10 minutes of play in the final quarter, Minnesota saw a 74-yard rush get them within four yards of the end zone. This drive ended with a one-yard touchdown rush to put NM State behind 48-10.

NM State tried to get back into the end zone but was not able to as the final 4:53 ticked off the clock and the Aggies fell to the Golden Gophers by a final score of 48-10.

New Mexico State remains on the road for its next game on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. MT as the team travels to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State on Facebook Live for a rematch of the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

NOTABLE:

- Jonathan Boone set a new career-high in receptions with eight.

- Drew Dan set a career-high in receiving yards with 61, topping his previous high of 60 set last week against Wyoming.

- Jonathan Hood had a team-leading 14 tackles which is a new career-high.

- Freshman Donavan Kind made his first career start at NM State.

- Roy Lopez set a new career high with 1.5 tackles for loss.