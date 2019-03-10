Aggies fall to Coyotes at ASU Invitational

The New Mexico State softball team faced South Dakota in a contest at Farrington Stadium as a part of the ASU Invitational. The Aggies fell to the Coyotes 4-3 on Saturday afternoon for the team’s eighth-straight loss.

Starting pitcher Analise De La Roca opened the contest with a pair of scoreless innings but the sophomore struck trouble in the third when she allowed a single and a walk with just one out posted. Head coach Kathy Rodolph went to Kayla Green to contain the USD (16-11) offense but the senior allowed a walk before a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly brought in three Coyote runners, putting NM State (9-11) behind 3-0.

In the bottom of the frame, the Aggies retaliated, beginning with a pair of bunt singles with one out on the board. Kelsey Horton drew a walk, loading the bases and a second walk to Victoria Castro scored the team’s first run of the day. Nikki Butler came up with a single through the left side that scored a pair for the final runs of the inning, tying the game 3-3.

In the top of the fourth, Green forced the USD batters to ground out for the first two outs but the senior also allowed a single and a stolen base to the opposition. Another single put runners on the corners and a passed ball by the Aggie catcher allowed the runner to score, putting the squad behind 4-3

After a scoreless fourth and fifth for the New Mexico State squad, the team looked to gain momentum when Mya Felder drew a one-out walk. However, a pair of groundouts ended the frame, keeping the team behind a by a run headed to the final frame.

A single for South Dakota started the seventh and Rodolph went to Diaz to hold off the Coyotes. The junior struckout the first batter she faced and defense held strong, converting the next two outs, sending the NM State to the bottom of the frame. However, the Aggie offense was unable to find its momentum, going down in order to end the 4-3 loss for New Mexico State.

Green picked up the loss, moving to 4-2 on the season when she pitched 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. De La Roca went 2.1 innings and gave up two runs on one hit while also striking out a batter. Diaz pitched 1.0 innings, facing the minimum while recording a strikeout.

New Mexico State closes out the ASU Invitational with a contest against Lehigh at 10:30 a.m. MT on Sunday.