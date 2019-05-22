Aces down Chihuahuas in series opener, 10-7 Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Reno Aces scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to surge ahead of the El Paso Chihuahuas and win 10-7 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was Reno’s first win of the season against El Paso in eight tries.

San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in his first MLB injury rehab assignment game of the season. The Chihuahuas added two other homers, one each from Esteban Quiroz and Luis Urias.

El Paso’s Andres Munoz threw a scoreless sixth inning in his first career Triple-A game on the day he was transferred from Double-A Amarillo. Reno’s Yasmany Tomas hit his fifth home run over the last two games, tying a Pacific Coast League record held by three others including Urias.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/21/579437#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579437

Team Records: Reno (18-27), El Paso (29-16)

Next Game: Wednesday, 11:05 am at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Taylor Widener (2-3, 10.06) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (5-2, 5.17). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Reno 10 El Paso 7 - Tuesday

WP: Rzepczynski (1-1)

LP: Yardley (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:14

Attn: 6,052