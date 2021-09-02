#9OT Scoreboard: Week 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school football in the Borderland kicks off week 2 starting on Thursday with the matchup between Austin and El Dorado. The remainder of games continue Friday night starting at 4 p.m.

(THURS) Austin18 (3)Chapin
El Dorado14Coronado

San Angelo CentralBurges
MontwoodBel Air

AnthonyAndress
KermitParkland

FranklinBowie
Midland ChristianHorizon

Pebble HillsEl Paso High
Del ValleClint

Eastlake Mountain View
CanutilloIrvin

EastwoodJefferson
HanksSan Elizario

Bryan Rudder Riverside
AmericasCathedral
Tornillo
Fabens
Organ MountainsGadsden
MayfieldSanta Teresa

CentennialYsleta
SandiaSocorro

Chaparral (SAT) La Cueva
RuidosoLas Cruces

