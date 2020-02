EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Ysleta defeated Parkland 53-44 in a play-in game on Saturday night to clinch the final playoff berth out of District 2-5A.

Omar Ibarra had 18 points and Jacob Gonzalez scored 10 for the Indians in the victory that puts them back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Ysleta advances to the Class 5A Bi-District Playoffs, where it will face No. 14 Andress on Monday night.