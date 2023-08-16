EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a young squad in 2022, Ysleta didn’t have many outside expectations last summer. The Indians still qualified for the playoffs for a fourth year in a row after winning their final two regular season games.

A year later, a young Ysleta squad is now a very experienced team, with 16 starters returning including nine on defense and junior quarterback, Evan Martinez. They hope that will lead them back to the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

“It’s a luxury because instead of installing a playbook, we’re focusing on technique,” said Ysleta head coach Joe Martinez. “We’re weeks ahead of where we were last year at this time, so that puts us at a huge advantage.”

Martinez will look to his son, Evan, to lead the way under center. Martinez is a dual threat, throwing for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 475 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year playing varsity.

Tonight at 6/10 on KTSM: @ysletafootball is the subject of this evening's #9OT High School Football Previews. @YsletaSports are looking to make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year in 2023. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iXl3a5gkJg — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 16, 2023

Skill players like wide receivers Daniel Martinez and DeAndre Jackson will also be crucial to the Indians’ success.

“My favorite part of the team is the culture. Every day, we know what to expect, you have to put in 100 percent and if you don’t, then you won’t get what you want,” said Jackson.

Ysleta will open the season at home on Aug. 25 vs. rival Riverside in the Battle of Texas 20 at 7 p.m.

That’s also the first night of the Borderland’s most in-depth high school football wrap-up show, 9 Overtime. Tune in for the season premiere of 9OT at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan.