EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daveon Singleton took the city of El Paso by storm as a freshman at Chapin. Now that he’s a sophomore, he wants to make a splash on the state level.

Singleton was inserted into the Huskies’ starting lineup at quarterback midway through the 2022 season and excelled as a freshman, leading Chapin to a winning record in district play and to the Bi-District playoffs.

He accounted for 637 yards passing, 902 yards rushing and 23 total touchdowns for the Huskies and harbors Division I scholarship offers from Hawaii and SMU as he starts his sophomore season.

Chapin sophomore quarterback/ATH @DaveonSingleton was thrown into the fire at QB midway through last year as a freshman and excelled. He's already got multiple D1 offers and has embraced a big leadership role for @ChapinHuskiesFB and head coach @CoachRWarner. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/3COoaXkxuZ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 7, 2023

“He’s special in the sense that it’s not too big for him, it’s not too much for him. He’s the one that wants that responsibility,” said fourth-year Chapin head coach Ryan Warner. “He thrives on that responsibility in the locker room and on the field.”

Now, it’s time for Singleton to build on that big 2022 campaign.

“I think I embrace it a little more because now people are seeing what I can do and how my energy affects the team. I’m able to be more of a leader this year,” said Singleton.

Singleton is one of 16 starters that return in 2023 for Warner. That experience is one of the main reasons why the Huskies are most pundits’ pick to win the District 1-5A Division II championship and perhaps make some noise in the playoffs.

Besides their sophomore star, Chapin brings back nine starters on offense and seven on defense, including wide receiver Savion Jordan and defensive back Dylan Sims.

Throw in quarterback Evan Rivera, who was supposed to lead the Huskies before tearing his ACL in 2022, and Chapin could have even more ways to utilize Singleton.

Chapin plans on living up to the hype in 2023; there’s plenty of reasons for the excitement, including the large amount of players that are out for football this year. The Huskies are eying a district title and more.

“We want to contest for a district title, a Bi-District title and then try to push and continue to play in December,” said Warner.

Chapin will open the 2023 season on the road at 6A opponent Coronado on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Tune in to the season premiere of 9 Overtime that night on KTSM at 10:15 p.m.