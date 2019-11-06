Winner-take-all: Montwood to host Americas for District 1-6A championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The matchup between Americas (8-1, 4-0) and Montwood (7-2, 4-0) will be one for the ages. Very rarely do you see what is seemingly a district championship game in the final week of the regular season, but that is exactly what we will see at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Friday night. Winner-take-all for the District 1-6A championship.

Americas comes into the game riding a five-game win streak. The Trail Blazers only loss of the season came back in September to Amarillo-Tascosa by three points (31-28).

Americas is led by junior running back Aaron Dumas who is putting together one of the greatest seasons we have ever seen from a running back in El Paso. Per MaxPreps, Dumas ranks sixth in the country with 2,835 rushing yards. He broke the city’s single-season rushing touchdowns record a couple weeks ago and has added to that total, which now stands at 32 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Trail Blazers also have one of the top pass rushers in the country in junior defensive end Dylan Kemp. According to MaxPreps, Kemp ranks second in the nation with 27.5 sacks.

The Rams also come into this game on a hot streak. They have won six consecutive games and are riding their own running back. Senior Christopher Ramos has rushed for 1,485 yards and 20 touchdowns this season and senior quarterback Sebastian Galvan is a threat in the passing game.

It is strength vs. strength in the 9 Overtime Game of the Week. Something has to give and it will come down to which defense is up to the task.

