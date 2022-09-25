EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With 10 Borderland teams on a bye in week six, the schedule will be a little bit slimmer this Friday.

Hopefully, the 9 Overtime Game of the Week won’t be.

In a battle of two teams hoping to eventually secure one of the four playoff spots in District 1-6A, Coronado (1-4, 0-3 District 1-6A) will host Eastwood (2-2, 1-1) on Friday night at Coronado High School.

The Troopers are coming off of a blowout win over El Dorado on Friday night, while the T-Birds fell to Pebble Hills last week.

Eastwood has played as tough of a slate as anyone in El Paso and through four games, the Troopers are tied with Montwood for the final District 1-6A playoff spot after five weeks of play.

Evan Minjarez has stepped in at quarterback for the Troopers this season and once again has the offense firing at a high level.

Meanwhile, Coronado won its first game of the Mike Pry era over Chapin, but has lost four straight since against quality competition. The T-Birds have been much more competitive this year, though, hanging with Eastlake in week four and putting a scare into the Falcons.

Coronado will look to do the same thing and more to the Troopers on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. KTSM will have live previews at 5 and 6 p.m. that day, then full highlights and analysis at 10:15 p.m. on 9 Overtime.