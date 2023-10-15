EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week nine of the high school football season in the Borderland will bring some big matchups, including one that will likely decide the District 1-5A Division II championship between Canutillo and Chapin.

The Eagles and Huskies both enter Friday’s pivotal clash at Irvin High School at 5-2, 2-0 in district play through seven games. Canutillo has a stout defense that is allowing just 13.5 points per game entering week nine, while the Huskies offense has been electric, putting up 40 points per contest.

Chapin will likely have the best player on the field in sophomore stud Daveon Singleton, but the Eagles’ defense has slowed down some good offenses this year, including Pebble Hills in week one.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Irvin between Canutillo and Chapin. There’s also a massive game on Thursday night in District 1-6A between Eastwood and Montwood at 7 p.m. at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.

Eastwood (6-1, 5-0 District 1-6A) is all alone in first place in the district standings, but Montwood is right behind them (4-3, 4-1 District 1-6A).

Will Chapin or Canutillo stake its claim to District 1-5A DII? Find out on Friday in the #9OT Game of the Week and be sure to tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. every Friday on KTSM.