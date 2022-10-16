EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 1-4A Division I could be decided on Friday night in the week nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week.

Riverside (7-1, 2-0 District 1-4A DI) will travel to McKee Stadium to square off with Austin (3-4, 1-0) in what will likely serve as the de facto district championship game.

Riverside has cruised through the majority of its slate, falling only to Bushland in an out-of-town showdown a couple weeks ago. Austin, meanwhile, has played a difficult schedule and has pulled off big upsets before, when the Panthers were in Class 5A.

This game will feature two FBS Division 1 prospects; Austin linebacker/running back Jayden Wilson is committed to New Mexico and Riverside quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Angel “Speedy” Munoz has offers from Army, Navy and New Mexico State.

The winner will likely go undefeated in district play, with the loser being relegated to the second spot. Riverside has its eyes set on a second straight trip to the Regional Semifinals, and beyond. To do that, a win on Friday would do wonders.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night at McKee Stadium. The 9 Overtime crew will have previews all week, then full highlights and analysis at 10:15 p.m. Friday night on 9 Overtime.