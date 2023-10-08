EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With just four weeks remaining in the 2023 Texas high school football regular season, district title races are heating up all over the Sun City.

That will be the case in KTSM’s week eight 9 Overtime Game of the Week, as the red-hot Montwood Rams (4-2, 4-0 District 1-6A) will battle Pebble Hills (5-2, 3-2 District 1-6A) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.

After opening the season 0-2 in nondistrict play, Montwood has been unbeatable since, starting District play 4-0 with wins over Americas, Eastlake, Franklin and Socorro. The Rams are currently tied atop the district standings with Eastwood (5-1, 4-0) in Ivan Rangel’s first year as head coach.

Led by quarterback Michael Southern and a host of wide receivers, including Diego Oaxaca, the Rams are averaging 34.5 points per game and have won in a variety of different ways.

Meanwhile, Pebble Hills hasn’t had the season the Spartans had hoped for when the campaign began August, but with four weeks left, Pebble Hills is still tied with Americas and Eastlake for one of the last two playoff berths.

With close losses to Americas and Eastwood, the Spartans are just eight total points away from being undefeated in district play instead of where Mark Torres’ team currently stands fighting for a spot.

Led by UTEP commit Gael Ochoa at quarterback, the Spartans still have plenty of time to turn things around and get to where they want to be.

Will Pebble Hills end the Rams’ hot streak, or will Montwood use the Spartans as a stepping stone towards a district title? Find out on Friday in the #9OT Game of the Week and be sure to tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. every Friday on KTSM.