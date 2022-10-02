EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The two preseason favorites in District 1-5A Division I will square off on Friday night in the Lower Valley.

Del Valle (5-1, 1-0) will host Parkland (4-2, 1-0) at 7 p.m. at Conquest Stadium in a showdown that could end up deciding the district championship and playoff seeding.

The Conquistadores and Matadors both cruised to wins in their district openers last week; Del Valle routed Horizon and Parkland easily took care of Ysleta.

They have three common opponents; they both easily took care of Burges and Chapin, while Del Valle handled Canutillo; the Eagles defeated Parkland two weeks ago.

Jesse Ramos has quarterbacked Del Valle to near-perfection for much of the season; for Parkland, a pair of Power-5 commits lead the way in wide receiver DJ Crest (Texas Tech) and offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III (Colorado).

Isaiah Beasley has come on strong for Parkland in the last three weeks; the Matadors will need a strong performance to beat Del Valle on the road.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night. Catch all the highlights and postgame analysis at 10:15 p.m. on 9 Overtime on Friday.