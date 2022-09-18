EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of programs that are off to fantastic starts to the 2022 high school football season are the subject of the week five 9 Overtime Game of the Week.

Bel Air will travel to play Jefferson on Friday night in south-central El Paso, in a battle of a pair of upstart teams.

After a win over Clint, the Highlanders are 4-0 to open 2022; it’s Bel Air’s best start since 2004, when they started 5-0. Meanwhile at Jefferson, the Silver Foxes are 3-1 for the second consecutive season after beating rival Bowie last Friday night.

The 9 Overtime crew will be previewing the game throughout the week on KTSM, then have full previews and coverage on Friday on KTSM 9 News at 5 and 6 p.m., and Friday night at 10:15 p.m. on 9 Overtime.

9 Overtime airs weekly during the high school football season and features Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Andy Morgan.

Kickoff between Bel Air and Jefferson is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night.