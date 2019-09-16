Week 4: Vote for the 9 Overtime Game of the Week

elpasostrong
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the fourth consecutive week, the KTSM 9 Sports department is letting you decide this week’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week.

While there are several intriguing Week 4 matchups in El Paso and Las Cruces, we have narrowed it down to four games and need your help deciding where the 9 Overtime crew should held next.

Clint vs. Austin (Homecoming)

Eastlake vs. Coronado

Parkland vs. Chapin

Horizon vs. Bel Air (Homecoming)

VOTE: https://twitter.com/KTSMtv/status/1173626292048224263

The winner will be announced Tuesday on KTSM 9 Sports at 6, 10 p.m.

