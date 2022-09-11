EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was perhaps the game of the year in Borderland high school football in 2021 and now Canutillo and Del Valle will meet again one year later.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Canutillo defeated Del Valle 34-28 in overtime; almost a year to the day later, on Sept. 16, 2022, the Eagles and Conquistadores will meet again, this time in the Lower Valley in the week four 9 Overtime Game of the Week.

Both the Eagles and Conquistadores are 2-1 on the season; they’ve both lost to Class 6A powerhouse Pebble Hills and blown out their other two opponents.

Canutillo is seemingly rounding into form after losing to the Spartans in week one. The Eagles defeated Coronado 34-20 in week two, then shut out Austin, 35-0 last Friday. Led by four-star Stanford running back commit LJ Martin, the Eagles will be a tough out the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Del Valle has sandwiched its week two loss to Pebble Hills with big wins over Burges and Andress in weeks one and three, respectively. Quarterback Jesse Ramos has started for three years and leads the Conquistadores with a lot of poise.

Del Valle will be looking for revenge for its 2021 defeat at the hands of the Eagles; Canutillo is hoping to repeat the feat of last September.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday at Conquest Stadium. KTSM will be live at 4:30, 5 and 6 p.m. with previews, then have full coverage and analysis from the Game of the Week and 19 other games from around the Borderland on 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m.